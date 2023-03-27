Elizabeth Lynne Tutor

Lynne Tutor, 71, died on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 26, 1951, in Hannibal, Missouri to Betty (Griffen) and Arthur McGee.

Lynne married Gerald Tutor on March 1, 1980, in Hannibal MO. They return back to Iron River, WI where she worked on the family farm and later moved to Poplar WI. She was employed as a communications engineer with the DM&IR/CN railroads.

Lynne was passionate about horses and has an exceptionally large collection of horse figurines. She volunteered with the 4-H club for many years and was a judge for the competitions. Lynne was active and volunteered at North Country Ride and was a member of the Lakehead Harvest Reunion in Esko, MN. She was passionate about genealogy, creating and building her family trees. Lynne also enjoyed woodworking, where she made numerous miniature wooden farm sets.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Gerald; her daughters, Meghan Thomson, and Marcie (Patrick) Miller; her son, Corey (Priscilla) Mehaffy; her grandsons, Jordan and Mark; her granddaughters, Maria and Kaitlyn; her siblings, Lee (Debbie) McGee, Luanna McGee and Lyle (Annice) McGee; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She will be buried at Valleyview Cemetery in Tripp Township Iron River, WI at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to go to North Country Ride in Esko, MN