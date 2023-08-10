Elizabeth Anne (Willie) Emberson

Elizabeth “Betty” Anne (Willie) Emberson, age 76, a resident of Danbury, WI passed away on August 8, 2023 at home with her loved ones by her side.

Betty was born on November 7, 1946 in Superior, WI to parents Thomas and Rose (Dumas) Willie.

Betty married the love of her life Larry Emberson on July 5, 1968 in Superior, WI. Together they raised their two children, Tom and Larry.

In Betty’s free time she enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and being in the great outdoors, but her most favorite thing to do was spending time with her grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Louis; and sister, Jaqueline.

She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 55 years, Larry; children, Tom Emberson and Larry (Renee) Emberson II; sisters, Pat (Leo) Sibila and Kathy Casper; brothers, Jeff (Kathy) Willie, Tom (Pam) Willie, Tim (Tina) Willie and Bob (Leta) Willie; grandchildren, Patty (Chris) Lipe, Nikkita (Cliff Benjamin) Emberson, Dale (Teagan) Emberson, Samantha DePover and Thomas Emberson; great grandchildren, Raiden, Annabelle, Remy, Tucker, Alaina and Hazel; along with other family members and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM (visitation from 1:00 - 2:00 PM) at Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home in Webster, WI. with Pastor Steve Ward as the officiant. Burial will follow at the Danbury Cemetery with pallbearers Tom Emberson, Larry Emberson II, Dale Emberson, Thomas Emberson, Bob Willie and Samantha DePover.

Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.