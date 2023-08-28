Elbert “Al” Zaun was born on February 9, 1932 to Andrew and Julia Zaun of Superior Wisconsin. Passed away peacefully on July 23, 2023.

He is survived by his wife Marie Zaun, daughter, Kelly (Mike) Wentland; son-in-law, Jim Makarsky; sister-in-law, Barbara (Richard) Karlon; cherished granddaughters, Isabella Dory, and Julia Makarsky; sister, Bernadine (Clyde) Denzer and many nieces and nephews.

Al is preceded in death by his daughter, Ann Marie Makarsky; brothers, Richard (Lois), Marvin, LaVern Zaun and his sister Mary “Marie” (William) Bloom.

Inurnment and military honors will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, 8402 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880, on September 22 at 2:00 PM.