Elaine Fasbender, 91, of Foxboro died Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth.

She was born in Milwaukee, WI, on April 10, 1932, daughter of William and Edwyna Benedickt.

Married her first husband John (Jake) Anderson and had 5 children; Margie, Rita, Charlie, Johnny and Dorothy, who all died in a house fire. Elaine married Jack Fasbender and celebrated 51 years of marriage before his passing.

Preceded in death by parents, first husband Jake and children, husband Jack, brothers Arthur, William, and Karl Benedickt, sisters Kathleen Wilson, Linda Hemmingsen, Dorothy Connolly.

Survived by brother Joe Benedickt, children Cindie (Paul) Olson, William (Becky) Fasbender, Beth Fasbender, grandchildren Skyler Fasbender, Hali Dunphy, Jordan (Carolyn) Olson, Nicole (Jacob) Goodwin, Sarah VanHolbeck. Great grandchildren Cash and Alyvia Dunphy, and baby girl Goodwin on the way.

Elaine worked taking in sewing, selling greeting cards and Avon. She was employed as a cook for many years until retiring at 82. She was active in the church, singing in choir, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and playing Bunko with neighborhood friends. She always kept in contact with relatives and friends, enjoyed playing pool, darts and bowling on leagues. She played pool up to her 91st birthday! Elaine loved spending time with friends and family.

Visitation will be held at St Williams Catholic Church in Foxboro, Friday, June 9th at 10:00 until the Memorial Mass at 11:00, with Fr. Andrew Ricci celebrant. Luncheon to follow.

Burial will be at Summit Cemetery at a later date.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior, is assisting with arrangements.

