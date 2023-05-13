Edward A. Laureys

Edward “Ed” A. Laureys, 86, lifelong resident of the Superior, WI, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Superior Rehabilitation Center in Superior, WI. He was born on December 5, 1936. Ed was the beloved son and only child of Albert A. and Angeline L. Laureys. He grew up assisting his parents who ran the local grocery store in their neighborhood of Allouez. Ed’s parents were Belgian immigrants who took pride in their family heritage.

Edward married the love of his life Charlotte I. Laureys on August 2, 1969. Ed and Char were active members of St. Anthony Catholic Church, the Belgium Club, and the Moose Lodge. He was a gifted accordion player and readily shared his love for music with others. He led the Duals Polka Band who were known regionally for their performances. The Duals performed for over thirty-five years and had a loyal following of polka lovers who would join them on bus tours all over the country including annual trips to polka festivals in Chicago, IL and Branson, MO. For decades Ed could be found most Friday nights playing the accordion with his band at the Moose Lodge in Superior, WI. As Duals fans aged and dispersed, Ed and company adapted and began entertaining residents, staff, and their families at numerous local nursing homes with their upbeat polka music.

When Ed wasn’t traveling with his wife and playing in his band, he loved to garden, exercise, and spend time caring for his home and family cabin on Amnicon Lake. Ed took much pride in his well-manicured lawn and abundant vegetable garden. He also shared his love for Christmas and the holiday season each year with a beautiful Christmas light display. Ed spent most of his adult career working at Superior Vocations Center. He would often invite clients into his home for holiday meals when they had nowhere else to go.

Ed loved being with his family and friends and enjoyed reminiscing about his life. He was a devoted husband and compassionate caretaker of his wife, Char, who suffered from dementia during her final years. Ed and Char celebrated fifty years of marriage before she passed away in February of 2020.

Ed is survived by his three daughters, Carrie (Tim) Gallagher, Superior, WI, Pam (Rich) Pearson, Woodbury, MN and Cherese Pearson, Ankeny, IA; eleven grandchildren, Craig (Brittany) Gallagher, Alissa (Jared) Anderson, Eric (Jenni) Gallagher, Jessica (Brian Anderson) Gallagher, Sean (Katie) Gallagher, Megan Gallagher, Ricky (Jamie) Pearson, Tanner (Mary) Pearson, Hope (Tristen) Forstner, Mia Pearson and Bryer Pearson; sixteen great-grandchildren, good friend, Jeff Johnson, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Char, and his parents Albert and Angeline Laureys.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci as celebrant will begin at 11:00 am with lunch to follow.