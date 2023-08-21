Douglas D. Pearson, 75, of Foxboro, went home Sunday, August 20, 2023, with his wife at his side, at Viewcrest Health Center, Duluth.

He was born June 7, 1948, in Superior, son of Alte and Gertrude (Burger) Pearson.

During his high school years Doug worked cutting pulp wood in Foxboro and unloading steel boats in Duluth. After high school he was hired by the Soo Line Railroad and worked with the section crew and then U.S. Steel in Morgan Park.

On December 13, 1969, in St. Paul, MN, Douglas Darwin Pearson and Anna Marie Frost were united in marriage. They met each other in 2nd grade at Patzau School.

Doug proudly served his country with the U.S. Army - Big Red 1, during the Vietnam War and received 2 Purple Hearts.

Following his time in Vietnam he went back to work at U.S. Steel, then on to Barko Hydrolics, Midland Co-op, NuStar Carwashes, followed by the Burlington Northern Railroad where he worked for 35 years as an operator on the ore docks.

Doug was a member of the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post 435.

He enjoyed the great outdoors-hunting, fishing, traveling and camping. He loved his fur family, music, and dancing with the love of his life.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Alvin; and brother-in-law, Richard Forrest.

Survivors include his wife of over 53 years, Anna; son, John (Michael); daughter, Angela; grandson, Thomas; sisters, Audrey (Tony) and Mary Ellen (Brandon); and several brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, his “daughters”, “Zippy”, church family, and friends. He loved them all.

Visitation will be from 10:00 until the 11:00 a.m. service on Saturday, August 26th at Bethel Lutheran Church, Superior. Rev. Darrell Kyle will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post 435 at the church following the service.

The burial will be in Summit Cemetery, Town of Summit, WI at a later date.

Thank you to nurses and staff at St. Luke’s and Viewcrest and a special Thank You to Jean, his hospice nurse, and Dr. Martinelli.

The Downs Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, visit www.downsfh.com