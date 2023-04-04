Dorothy Maxine Peterson, 83 of Superior, died on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Twin Ports Health in Superior.

She was born September 14, 1939, in Wright, MN to Lloyd and Louise (Hotchkiss) Harp.

Dorothy married Donald Peterson on April 8, 1961, in Superior, WI. She was active with the Calvary Baptist Church and played the piano for many years.

Dorothy focus was her family and she passionate about spending time with her grandchildren. She was good cook and loved to bake for her family. Dorothy enjoyed gardening and caring for her flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Jacquelyn Harp and Marlys Harp.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Donald; her daughter, Angela Peterson; her son, Jason (Leah) Peterson; her grandchildren, Julia, Brock, and Quinn; her sister, Barbara McLain.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 12:00 pm until the 1:00 p.m. funeral service at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St. Superior, WI, with Rev. Alan Schroeder officiating.

Downs Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, visit www.downsfh.com.