Dorothy Harty Moore

Aug 18 1924 - Oct 31 2022 Dorothy passed away Oct 31 2022 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 98. Born to Lloyd and Marie Kimmes Harty on Aug 18th 1924 in Superior. Dorthy graduated from Cathedral High School in 1942 and from College of St. Scholastica Nursing School with a RN degree in 1948. Dorothy was a long time resident of Tucson. After her family was raised she again pursued her love of nursing as an RN at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tuscon. She finished her career in 1991 as a nursing instructor at Pima Community College in Tuscon as director of the nursing skill center. Dorothy was known throughout Arizona as the “Dean” of nursing education.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold in 2009, her son Tim in 2014 and her sister Elaine Kerchner in 2006. She is survived by her children Patrick and Renee both of North Carolina, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren A brother Lloyd (Skip) Harty and a sister Patricia Simpson both of Colorado.

At Dorothy’s request a Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Fr. John Lager at the Capuchin Friary in Denver, Co. on June 24th. A luncheon will follow in the Friary garden. Dorothy’s cremains along with her husband’s will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.

If you wish, donations may be made in Dorothy’s name to:

Capuchin Province of St. Conrad

3613 Wyandot St.

Denver, Co. 80211