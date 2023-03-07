Donovan Khalar

We are sad to announce the passing of Donovan Anthony Khalar age 82 on February 27, 2023 at their home in Bennett, Wi. He was surrounded by loved ones after a battle with cancer. Donovan graduated from Northwestern High School in 1958. He worked at Superior-Lidgerwood-Mundy Co. for 40 years. He was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness wherever he went. Donovan was a traditional bowhunter, enjoyed traveling to Montana elk hunting, being with family, friends and his dog Sarah. He is survived by the love of his life Priscilla (Jasper) Khalar of 63 years. His children Michele (Tracy) Brown, Glenn Khalar, Tim (Doreen) Khalar and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Fredrick Khalar, Mother Rosalyn Khalar, brothers Frederick and James Khalar. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts. There will be a celebration of life at a later day.