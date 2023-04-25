Donna Marie Berwald, age 68, of Fort Wayne, IN passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 at her home. She was born in Fort Wayne to the late Charles and Beatrice Berwald. Donna was passionate and dedicated to her work as a mental health therapist, she taught and led future therapists at Gestalt Institute of Cleveland, OH for over 30 years. She also loved the ballet and spending time with her loving family. Donna is survived by her husband of 34 years, Randy Romine of Fort Wayne; children, Julian (Rachel Brockman) Romine of Fort Wayne, and Clara Romine of Lafayette, IN. Memorials in her honor may be made to Charis House. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com