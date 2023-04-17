Donald J. Williams, Sr., 73, of Foxboro, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Solvay Hospice House, Duluth.

He was born May 21, 1949, in Superior, son of Howard Edmund and Evelyn Lorraine (Earhart) Williams.

Don worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad as a signal maintainer.

On June 19, 1982, in Superior, Donald J. Williams, Sr., and Cathy A. Olenski were united in marriage.

Some of his interests included hunting, fishing, playing Bingo, driving his pontoon boat and feeding the deer and turkeys morning and evening.

Many of Don’s family and friends know that he was always there to help those who needed help.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and siblings, John, Richard and Theresa.

Survivors include his wife of over 40 years, Cathy; son, Donald (Jamie) Williams, Jr., and daughter, Melinda Williams, Cloquet, MN; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas (Bonnie) Williams, Foxboro, Gail (Howard) Rasmussen, Superior, Eva (Charles) Baker, Grantsburg, WI, Warren Williams, Superior, and Angela (Randy) Scheunemann, Minneapolis, MN; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11 until the 12-noon service, Friday, April 21, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior. Reverend Father Andrew Ricci will officiate.

Inurnment will be at Summit Cemetery, at a later date.

