Dolores E. Knapp, 94, longtime area resident died peacefully, Sunday, December 25, 2022, surrounded by family.

She was born in Detroit, MI on May 5, 1928, the daughter of Philip and Ebba (Isaksson) Nelson.

Dolores was united in marriage to Myron Knapp on September 10, 1949, they were married almost 70 years at his passing in 2019.

Dolores worked for a variety of organizations throughout her lifetime, including, Fort Myers Power & Light Co. (Fort Myers, FL), Windham College (Putney, VT), and Boxford Elementary School (Boxford, MA). One of her favorite positions was owning and operating Hardware Hank (Iron River, WI) with Myron, and her son Philip.

Dolores was a gifted artist and was awarded a scholarship to the Art Institute in Chicago, in addition, Dolores loved to dance, garden, cook, and play the accordion. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her son, Philip (Cindy) Knapp, Iron River, WI; daughter, Diane Moreau, Denver, CO; grandchildren, Sarah (Andy) Holsclaw, Lake Nebagamon, WI, Josh (Brooke) Knapp, Kansas City, KS, Sam (Danielle) Knapp Fairbanks, AK, Matt (Julie) Moreau, Denver, CO, Jason Moreau, Minneapolis, MN, and Nate Moreau, Denver, CO, eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Dolores is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Myron, her sister Dorothy Chamberlin, and her parents.

A Time of Remembrance and Celebration of Dolores’ Life will be held from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Chequamegon Inn, 101 Lake Shore Drive W in Ashland, WI. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.

The Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.