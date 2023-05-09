Dianne Eleanor Andersen

AUGUST 30, 1950 - MARCH 4, 2023

Age 72, passed away peacefully March 4, 2023 at home surrounded by family. Dianne was born August 30, 1950 to Eleanor and Drexel Giersdorf in Corpus Christie, TX. She graduated from Superior High School, class of 1968, and went on to work for the FBI. She was also a successful business owner, and a powerful advocate. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and new people she met along the way.

Preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Drexel Giersdorf, aunts, uncles, and nephews Gunnar and Garth Velin. She is survived by husband, Tom; daughter Andrea Andersen; brother Kevin (Linda Sigler) Giersdorf; sisters Donna (Gordy) Huhta, and Deborah (Paul) Velin; nephews Harry (Meghan) Anderson, Corey (Carrie) Velin, Jon (Kelly Clark) Velin; niece Santina (Jason) Janke; and cousins Rita (Mark) Weir, Linda (Fred O’Kelley), Teresa (Michael Settle) O’Kelley; and great-nephews Grant Anderson, Colton Janke, and great-niece Keeley Anderson.

Visitation Tuesday, May 16, 2023 9:30am at The Church of the Epiphany, 1900 - 111th Ave. NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am, final interment 2:00pm at Fort Snelling. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the M.S. Society.