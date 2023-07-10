Diana K. Thore

Diana Kathryn Thoreson, 86, of Superior, joined Elwood, her husband of 62 years, in heaven on July 10, 2023.

Diana greatly anticipated heaven saying, “It’ll be the best day of my life!” She enjoyed the absolute assurance of eternal life because at age 7, at Superior’s Christian Missionary Alliance church, she accepted Christ as her Savior. She rested in John 1:12, “But as many as received Him, to them gave He the power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name.”

She was born to Steve and Alice Hawley on Dec 4, 1936. Her twin brothers, Mark and Mike, and granddaughter Heather Anderson preceded her. Surviving are children, Ron (Bev) Thoreson, Kathy (Mike) Izzard, Candy (Gary) Cooke, Jerry (Sandi) Thoreson, 15 grandchildren, and 37 great-grandchildren.

Diana was a faithful member and organist of Calvary Baptist Church for over 60 years.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. celebration of life on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th Street in Superior. Her son Jerry will officiate along with Pastor Alan Schroeder. A Superior Town Hall luncheon will immediately follow a short committal service at Greenwood Cemetery.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.