Dennis L. LaBonte

Dennis Lee LaBonte, 64, of Superior, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at his residence.

Dennis was born on January 17, 1959, in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Shirley (Runquist) and Frank LaBonte.

He served his country honorably with the U.S. Navy.

Dennis lived in Garland, Texas for over 30 years and worked as a foreman for Frito-Lay. He then moved back to the area and worked as a printer for Hallmark for the last four years, retiring last May.

Dennis enjoyed being outdoors, especially camping and fishing. Most important to him was spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; his father, Frank; and his sister, Babette Britton.

Survivors include his mother, Shirley; his sisters, Bridgette LaBonte, Brenda Lambert, and Sherry LePage; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service at Darrow Road Wesleyan Church, 4020 S Darrow Road, Superior, with Reverend John Fleming officiating.

Burial will be in Summit Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435.

A luncheon will follow the burial back at the church.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.