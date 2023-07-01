Dennis F. Larson (83), of Thiensville, Wisconsin, died on June 4, 2023, in Mequon, Wisconsin. He was born on July 22, 1939, in Superior to Earnest F. and Grace (Gilsoul) Larson and was a lifelong Lake Nebagamon resident up until 2022. Denny served in the United States Navy from 1961 to 1965. He was a self-employed truck driver, working mostly with furniture-moving companies.

Denny was a member of the Disabled Veterans of America and volunteered as a driver for the veterans, taking them to the Veteran’s Hospital in the Twin Cities. He also donated money to various charities including St. Vincent DePaul, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and funded an annual scholarship at Northwestern High School.

He is survived by one brother, Gary (Carol) Larson, Brown Deer, Wisc.; a sister-in-law, Carol (Roger) Chevrier, Solon Springs; nieces and nephews, Beth Larson (David Gruber), Erin, Wisc.; Paula (James) Gibson, Thiensville, Wisc.; Mathew (Wren Solares) Larson, St. Francis, Wisc.; Elodie (Pierre) Hubbard, Lakeville, Minn.; Anthony Larson, Minneapolis, Minn.; Tracy (Arthur) Gallego, San Gabriel, Calif.; Guy (Melita) Larson, Toledo, Ore.; Keitha Larson (Allen), Superior; Andrew (Samantha Lisdahl) Larson, Solon Springs; and Grace (Broc Weber) Larson, Welcome, Minn. Denny is survived by two cousins, Mark (Tracy) Carlson, Wenatchee, Wash., and Glen (Mary) Carlson, Hilton Head, SC, and several great-nieces and nephews.

Denny was preceded in death by his father, Ernest in 1965, his mother Grace, in 1988, his brother Kurt, in 1992, and his brother Scott, in 2020.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 18, at 10 am, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Lake Nebagamon followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am with Rev. Fr. Anthony Reddy as celebrant. Burial will be in Lake Nebagamon Cemetery where Military Honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post 435 Honor Guard.

Denny was loved as an uncle, brother, and son. He had a big personality and even bigger heart. He will be dearly missed by all of those whom he looked after and cared for. He will always be remembered and treasured for his generosity, his ability to engage with everyone he met, his robust discussions on interesting topics, his stories, and most of all, his laugh.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.