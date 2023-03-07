Dennis D. Bee, 72, a life-long resident of South Superior, died on Sunday, March 5, 2023, surrounded by his family at home. Denny was born on September 22, 1950, in Mount Clemens, MI to Delores (Waltenburg) and Walter Bee.

After graduating from Superior Senior High School in 1968, Denny enlisted in the United States Army where he served a nine-month combat tour in Vietnam before ending his military service in Hawaii, being honorably discharged in August of 1971.

Denny married Marjorie Netzel from Chicago, IL on May 26, 1973. They were married just shy of 50 years. Though their dream was to have enough children to fill a large picnic table, they stopped with three when they realized how expensive kids were. Denny worked in construction and owned Bee Building & Remodeling along with a few other small businesses, including selling mini donuts in a South Superior parking lot. He was generous with his jokes, his time, and his wallet. He sponsored local racecar, baseball, and basketball teams. He held many membership cards including the Elks and Moose Lodges, VFW, Carpenters Union, Fish & Game League, Superior Jaycees, and the American Legion. He loved to give armchair advice, share his unsolicited opinion about what was wrong with the world, and never held a grudge. He loved getting together with family and friends to kick back a few Miller High Lifes.

After retirement he found his forever pal, a German Shepherd named Sarge, and joined the American Legion Post 435 where they served over 400 military funerals and events together before Sarge passed away in 2020. Denny proudly continued to serve with his Brothers in Arms until his body no longer allowed him to.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and his brother, Bradley.

Denny is survived by his wife, Marjorie; two sons, Donald (Rae) Bee of Elk Mound, WI and Michael (Vicky) Bee of Eau Claire, WI; a daughter, Jacquelyn (Michael) Lundberg of Superior; six grandchildren, Tyler (Kyle), Alyssa, Logan, Noah, Mila, and Caroline; and siblings, Linda, Tracy, and Polly.

Honorary pallbearers are Bob Merle, Darin Eliason, Loren Johnson, Mark Van Poucke, Logan Bee, and Noah Bee.

Public visitation will be at 1:00pm on Sunday, March 19, 2023 until the Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00pm at Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Belknap St., Superior, WI. Military honors will follow the service at Soldier’s Square at Greenwood Cemetery, 8402 Tower Ave, Superior, WI. Celebration of life to follow military honors at Elks Lodge, 1503 Belknap St, Superior, WI.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Fisher House, Minneapolis would be greatly appreciated.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guest book or send condolences, visit www.downsfh.com.