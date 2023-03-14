Dennis A. Abrahamson, 77, a lifelong Superior resident, died Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Dennis was born to Arne and Bernice (Ryan) Abrahamson on September 26, 1945. He graduated from the former East High School (Superior) in 1963 and joined the Army National Guard. Dennis then sailed on ocean freighters before returning to Superior, where he spent 30 years working for Enbridge, retiring in 2000.

In addition to his family, two great joys of Dennis’s life were books and music. As a young man sailing on ocean-going freighters, he always lined his suitcase with books - Hemingway, Steinbeck, Conrad, and Kerouac among them. Dennis also loved listening to music and compiling CD collections of his favorite performers, including Elvis, Bob Dylan, Gordon Lightfoot, Van Morrison, and the doo-wop groups of the 50s. While not an avid conversationalist, he spent many happy hours talking books and music with those special friends who shared his eclectic reading and music interests. Also, not to be forgotten are the messages of encouragement, musings, and stories he would send his grandsons after watching every one of their basketball and baseball games on his iPad.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 49 years, Paulie; children, Amanda (Jeremy) Abrahamson Roseth, Duluth, MN, Chris (Amanda) Abrahamson, Hudson, WI; grandsons, Sam, Jake, and Ben; sisters, Kathy (Terry) Aspatore, Patricia Abrahamson-Peters; brothers, Richard (Barb) Abrahamson, Gary (Jan) Abrahamson, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Per Dennis’s wishes, no services will be held.

Dennis was a reluctant housemate to Paulie’s canine companion, Roxie, and “grandpaw” to canines Alice and Griffen. Roxie, Alice, and Griffen ask that donations in his memory, if desired, be made to the Humane Society of Douglas County, 138 Moccasin Mike Rd, Superior, WI 54880.

