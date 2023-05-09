Denise Ann Kurki Meyer passed away in Hudson, Wisconsin on February 22nd, 2023 after battling numerous illnesses. She was born on March 13th, 1967, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to John and Claudia Kurki. Denise became the first person in her family to attend college after graduating from the Northwestern School District in Maple, Wisconsin. She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 1991, where she studied abroad in both Spain and Puerto Rico. Her whole life, Denise was an avid outdoorswoman and even trained for the 1992 Olympics in velodrome racing. In October 1992, she met Kurt Meyer in St. Paul and they were married in 1996. Together, they had two children: Raina (2001) and Cole (2009). To everyone who knew her, Denise was a fiercely dedicated mother. She was passionate about improving access to quality early childhood education and was a sign language instructor, authoring many articles and even a book on the subject. Denise is sorely missed and the impact she had on the Earth will never be forgotten. She is survived by her father, John Kurki; husband, Kurt Meyer; daughter, Raina Meyer; son, Cole Meyer; sister, Carole Kurki; brother, Mike Kurki, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her ceremony will take place on May 13th at 7:15 pm, with visitation occurring from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, at Bradshaw Funeral Home in Stillwater, Minnesota (2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN 55082).