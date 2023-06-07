An amazing grandmother, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin was lost unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28, 2023 in South Dakota.

Debra Jean Bolk (Korn), 59, of Superior, WI, was born in Chicago’s Cook County Hospital on Christmas Day 1963. Debbie was raised in Chicago with her brothers and sisters until the family moved to Barnes, WI. Debbie graduated from Drummond High School in 1981 then spent a brief time at Mount Senario College in Ladysmith, WI. Debbie moved back to Chicago briefly giving birth to her eldest son, AJ. Debbie then moved back to northern Wisconsin permanently where she gave birth to her middle son, Brandon, and her youngest son, Taylor.

Debbie worked at the Iron River Co-op Grocery Store where she became a certified Meat Cutter working in the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1189. Debbie then transferred to Super One Grocery Store on Oakes Ave. in Superior, WI in 2013 where she was still currently employed.

Debbie first and foremost loved spending time with her family. Debbie also enjoyed knitting, gardening, and time on the back of the motorcycle with friends and loved ones.

Debbie was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Betty Trapp, maternal grandfather, Elmer Trapp, paternal grandmother, Eleanore Korn, paternal grandfather, Curtis Korn, and husband, Douglas Bolk.

Debbie is survived by her son, AJ (Erica) Cardenas, grandchildren, Forrest and Theodore Cardenas, son, Brandon Cardenas (Deanna Harris), son, Taylor Roeber (Brittny Baribeau), mother Barbara Korn, father Gerald Korn, brother, Steven Korn, sister, Lori Foat, brother, Michael (Shannon) Korn, sister, Terri (David) Hoff, sister, Gerri (Simon) Adams, mother-in-law, Joan Carlson, sister-in-law Debbie (Ken) Lisdahl, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Debbie has moved gracefully from our loving and caring arms into God’s.

A visitation/celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Barkers Island Inn in Superior, WI from 1:00-2:00 for immediate family and 2:00-5:00 for all others.

Flowers can be sent directly to Barkers Island Inn.