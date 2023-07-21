Dea Mae (Ball) Aune, of Superior, WI, passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 22, 2023 in Minnetonka, MN. She was 86 years old.

Dea was born in Superior, WI, on January 15, 1937. She was the daughter of Margaret (Conley) and John Ball. She grew up in Superior and graduated as class Valedictorian from Cathedral High School with the class of 1954.

On August 30, 1957, Dea married the love of her life, Vernon Aune. They lived in Superior where they raised their 4 children until 1985. Dea was a special education teacher. She began her career at St. Joseph’s Childrens Home and then went on to teach at both Central and East Junior High Schools in Superior. In June of 1985, they moved to Greensboro, NC and lived there until 2016. During their time in Greensboro, Dea continued teaching until her retirement in 1998. In her retirement, Dea volunteered for various organizations, she took classes (she was a life-long learner!), she learned to play the piano, she enjoyed writing, playing games, attending water aerobics classes, traveling with Vernon, and spending time with cherished family and friends. She was loved, respected, and admired by many.

Dea devoted her life to her family and friends, her Catholic faith, and teaching. She was witty, bright, creative, playful, nurturing, humble, thoughtful, compassionate, and generous. She was never one to complain and she always looked on the bright side of things. She was nothing less than remarkable.

Dea was preceded in death by both of her parents, John and Margaret, her step-father, Ralph Clark, and her beloved husband, Vernon.

Dea is survived by her sons, David (Annie), Darren (Nancy), Wayne (Lola), and her daughter, Mardy (Tina); her sister Sarah Simons; 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her niece, Kristi Brundin and nephew, Brian Lammi, as well as cousins, extended family members, and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Cathedral of Christ the King Church in Superior. Reverend Fr. Andrew Ricci will be the celebrant. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. A private family burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery. A luncheon will be served following the mass in the Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cathedral School (1419 Baxter Ave Superior, WI 54880) or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Dea will be forever missed. She has left a loving and lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of many.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St. is assisting with the arrangements.