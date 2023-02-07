David Neil Rosenbaum was a loving father, son, brother, and friend who left us unexpectedly on December 19, 2022.

He was born in Massena, New York, on January 31st, 1959. When he was just 9 months old, he and his family moved to Superior, Wisconsin. He graduated from Superior High School and went on to Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College where he earned his degree in Drafting.

David was an amazing man known for being a great artist and having a go-with-the-flow attitude about life. He loved watching all types of sports; playing the card game Smear with his mother every Saturday afternoon; and played Cribbage with anyone who would challenge him.

David will always be remembered and loved by those surviving him: his mother Joann, his son Aaron, his brother Dennis, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many, many lifelong friends.

We take comfort in knowing that David has been reunited with his son Cody, his father Jim, his brother Gregg, grandparents, and other family and friends that passed before him.

A Celebration Of Life gathering will be held at Vintage Italian Pizza in Superior, Wisconsin, on May 27th, 2023 from 1-4pm. All friends and family are welcomed!