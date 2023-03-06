April 1, 1951 - March 4, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - David M. Lucia, 71, Duluth, Minn., died Saturday, March 4, in St. Luke’s Hospice from complications of multiple myeloma.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with an Ojibwe prayer and drum ceremony at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 13, at Downs Funeral Home in Superior, Wis. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.

