David James Kjoberg, 78, of Superior, Wisconsin passed away March 29, 2023 at home with his family by his side.

David worked hard all his life, on the farm growing up, serving in Vietnam for his country and running a successful auto body shop. Weekends were for going to the cabin, fishing, maybe a game of cribbage or two, and having a huge bonfire.

After retirement, he met the love of his life of 30 years, Dianne Quigley, and made a new home in Superior. He found great joy in taking care of animals, gardening, going to church and making so many wonderful friends.

He is survived by Dianne Quigley of Superior, Wisconsin; two daughters, Nicole Kjoberg of Blaine, MN and Sarah (Bill) Maly of Plymouth, MN; sister Kathleen Jenski of Cloquet; five grandchildren, Ryan Anderson, Jacob Leak, Matthew Leak, Adelynn Maly and Rosalie Maly; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on May 6, 2023 at 1PM at River of Life Church in Cloquet, MN. Visitation and fellowship one hour prior, starting at 12:00 pm. Luncheon to follow. Pastor John Napoli will officiate and military honors will be accorded by the American Legion.