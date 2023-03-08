David E Hill, Superior, WI, passed away February 22, 2023 at Miller Dwan Hospital, Duluth, MN from complications stemming from cancer. He was born November 19, 1954, the son of Gordon and Lois (Palumbo) Hill.

David was a kind and gentle person. His passion, his vision and dedication was to his professional audio companies, and his studio, Inland Sea Recording. In the early 1980’s he designed his first audio product for Summit Audio. In 1994 he formed his company Crane Song Ltd, and then David Hill Design in 2010. He designed, and with his dedicated team of employees built analog and digital high end recording equipment which is known nationally and internationally for its innovative and superb sound. David cherished his friendships with his many friends and colleagues whom he met throughout his life.

He was a lover of nature, cats, and an enthusiastic photographer of the natural world. He took many pictures of people and sites in his travels to Europe, the UK, and the US.

With many thanks to all the RNs, CNAs, support staff and of course MDs at St Mary’s Hospital in Duluth and Superior who cared for David with such kind, compassionate, and professional expertise. With special thanks to his surgeon, Dr Anne-Marie Boller, PA Matthew Klever, and the surgical team.

He leaves behind his wife and companion of 27 years, Julie Fugelso, His brother Timothy (Bridget) Hill, La Crosse, WI, sisters Martha (Thom) Rounds, Centennial, CO, Elaine (Mark) Aldorfer, Eagle River, AK, Kelly (Joe) Kantarik, Superior, WI, nieces Tiffany, Adison, Karen, and Elizabeth, step children Otis (Anne Lachiewicz) Fugelso, Angeline (Takashi Yoshida) Fugelso, Kendre (Eric) Sanborn, sister-in-law Mary (Dennis) Erickson, several cousins and extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother James.

Donations can be made in his memory if desired to Helping Paws Pet Rescue Inc., 125 W Bayfield St, Washburn, WI 54891.

A celebration of his life will be held this spring.

Arrangements by Lenroot-Maetzold funeral home.