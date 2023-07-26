David A. Minotte

David Anthony Minotte, 79, Superior resident, entered in to rest on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Twins Ports Health and Rehabilitation in Superior. He was born in Superior on August 1, 1943, the son of Anthony and Carol (Reinaas) Minotte.

David served his country honorably in the United States Army.

He was united in marriage to Florence M. MacDonald in October of 1968.

David loved art. He was an avid photographer and enjoyed drawing in his free time. Above all, David loved spending time with his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

David is survived by his children, Angela and Tony (Renata); six grandchildren Nicholas, Joseph, Logan, Jayden, Sophia and Jake; and nieces and a nephew.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.

A private family burial was held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Graceland Cemetery in Superior, WI.

The Lenroot- Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, is assisting the family with arrangements.