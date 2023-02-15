Daniel H. Barker

Daniel Howard Barker, 79, died February 12, 2023 at Aspen Health and Rehab, South Range, WI. He was born to Howard and Esther (Anderson) Barker January 26, 1944 in Superior, WI.

Dan grew up in Billings Park, graduated from Superior Central in 1962, and married his high school sweetheart DeAnn Clemensen in 1964. He worked at Mckee greenhouse as a teenager and then moved on to Fraser Shipyard, where he worked as a welder and pattern plate burner for over 20 years. In 1984, Dan and DeAnn opened Barkers Welding in Superior. There Dan mentored dozens of young welders while honing his skills in customer relations, project management, and structural steel design all while growing an established business over the next 3+ decades. In retirement Dan’s active mind continued designing and fabricating unique and practical steel and aluminum creations evident all over the Barker’s house, garage, pond, and gardens.

Dan always had an interest in cars starting with the ‘53 Plymouth he drove while still in high school. For several years he worked with Butch Erickson as mechanics on the Russ Laursen stock car racing team. In recent decades Dan could be seen in his prized ‘87 Buick Grand National. Mostly, he enjoyed driving the Grand National, but it also occasionally went down a drag strip or was entered in a car show. As an avid snowmobile trail rider during the 70’s and 80’s, Dan later formed the Barker’s Racing team in 1990. Competing in several classes of the NSSR (National Straightline Snowmobile Racing) his sled (Drivers Tommy Zellar and Cathy VanDriessche) set a new world record in the pro-stock class.

He is survived by his wife DeAnn Barker; sons Dean (Connie) Barker, Wausau, WI and Darrin (Heather LaFlair) Barker, Superior, WI; siblings Bill (Cathy) Barker, Phoenix, AZ, Jeanne Drolson, Superior, WI, Mike (Delores) Barker Superior, WI and sister-in-law, Kim Barker, Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren Scott (Amy) Herman, Frederic, WI, Kelli (Lukie Jakusz) Herman, Zimmerman, MN, and Kevin (Marina Ketterer) Barker, Appleton, WI; great-grandchildren Cassidy and Shelby; plus many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Howard Barker, mother Esther Barker, and brother Bruce Barker.

There will be no service, but a remembrance of Dan will be planned for this summer.

