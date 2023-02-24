April 8, 1974 - Feb. 19, 2023 Duluth, MN Danal Moe-Kerchefski, 48, Superior, WI, died Sunday, Feb. 19, in Solvay House from an eight year cancer battle.

Danal had a zest for life and she lived it to the end. She loved her family fiercely, and was happiest riding her motorcycle, or cuddling with her four dogs. She married the love of her life Kevin Kerchefski June 3, 2006. She was preceded in death by her father James Moe, stepfather Ed Haggy and stepbrother Eddie Haggy. She is survived by her husband Kevin Kerchefski, Superior, WI; daughter Brooke Moe, Duluth, MN; stepsons Lennin, Brule, WI; and Kaleb and Brandon Kerchefski of Merrill, WI; mother, Sandra Haggy, Hermantown, MN; brother Joel (Lisa)Greer, stepbrother Tom (Ashley) Haggy; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and a special great niece Chloe. There will be no services at her request. We would like to say thank you to the nurses and staff at the Slovay Hospice House, especially nurse Brittany.