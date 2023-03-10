Claire E. Flaherty, 82, lifelong Superior resident, died at home on Monday, March 6, 2023.

She was born in Superior, August 12, 1940, the daughter of Allan and Ruth (Nicholson) Byrnes and graduated from the former Cathedral High School in Superior, class of 1958.

She worked as an office manager for Hedenberg Construction in Hermantown for many years.

Claire was an avid sports fan and a member of the Superior Curling Club for many years. She especially enjoyed her many friends and regular gatherings at the Shack Supper Club in Billings Park. Above all, Claire was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be dearly missed. Those that knew her best will remember the famous Claire sayings: “No Lie”, “Up yours buddy”, her personal favorite “read my mouth”, and her sons’ favorite, “the neighbors!”.

She is survived by her two wonderful sons, Thomas (Tobi) Flaherty (Daphne, AL), and Douglas (Anne) Flaherty (Superior, WI); grandchildren, Christine (Sarona, WI), Daniel (Hartland, WI) and Katie (Daniel Henning, Germantown, WI); great-grandchildren, Abby, Eli, Lucas, and Michael; brothers, Allan “Bud” (Nancy) Byrnes (New Brighton, MN), and Peter (Cindy) Byrnes (Shoreview, MN); her former husband and father of her children, Raymond Flaherty (Superior, WI), a very special friend Robin (Superior, WI) and many, many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Alice (Michael) Culhane; brothers, Jim, Harold, and Leo Byrnes; her parents, and stepmother, Pharielda Byrnes.

Per Claire’s wishes, no services will be held.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements.