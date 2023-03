Cecilia R. Boettcher, 84, died peacefully on March 10, 2023 at Solvay Hospice House, Duluth, MN. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 21, 1938 to Edward and Celia (Prolasiewicz) Simolon.

A Celebration of Life and Time of Remembrance will be held at Eagles Aerie #80, 1710 N 12th Street, Superior, on Saturday, March 25th from 12:00 to 4:00 PM, where a luncheon will be provided.

