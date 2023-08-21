Carol M. Higgins

On August 16th, 2023, Carol Marie Higgins passed away peacefully at age 83.

Carol was a woman of a single purpose, heart and mind: to love her Lord fully. Next came her family.

She delighted and was so proud of all that her children and grandchildren accomplished.

Carol worked at St. Francis in the Park for the majority of her working career. She treated residents with her unique and utmost effort of love. Her steadfast heart is a testament to everyone around her, and she walked into heaven as beautiful as ever, loving all the joys her savior stored up for her.

Carol is survived by her two children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

There will be a private ceremony scheduled at a later date.