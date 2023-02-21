Carol A. Lindahl

Carol Anne Lindahl, 83, Poplar, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN with family by her side. She was born in Superior on March 20, 1939, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary (Winek) Lundeen.

She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Poplar, WI where she served on the church council and was a member of the Ruth Circle. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and especially enjoyed spending time with the ladies.

Carol enjoyed spending time in her flower garden and watching her favorite Wisconsin teams, the Badgers, the Green Bay Packers, and especially the Milwaukee Brewers. She also loved getting together with friends to play Bunko. She always had coffee, cookies, and chips ready for any occasion. Above all, Carol loved her family, always putting them first and she will be dearly missed by all.

She is survived by her three sons, Brad (Cathy) Lindahl, Glendora, CA, Jim (Debbie) Lindahl, Windsor, CO, and Lance Lindahl, Poplar, WI; five grandchildren, Travis (Amanda Brasil), Matthew, Nathan, Abigail, and Clara; brothers, Joe (Betty) Lundeen, John (Yvonne) Lundeen, and Jim (Sue) Lundeen; brother-in-law Gerald (Carlyse) Lindahl; and many nieces and nephews.

Carol is preceded in death by her beloved husband Glen Lindahl, her parents, and her brothers Don, Lawrence (Pete), and Roger Lundeen.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the many caregivers and facilities that assisted Carol over the last few months, including Carolyn Grube and the staff at Aspen Health and Rehab. They would also like to thank the staff at New Perspective Senior Living, in Superior, the entire Essentia Health medical staff, and Dr. Zachary Lundstrom and Nurse Patty at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th St, Superior. The visitation will resume at 10:00 AM at Peace Lutheran Church, 9523 U.S. Hwy 2, Poplar, WI, Saturday, February 25, 2023, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service with Pastor Donna Rutten officiating.

Burial will be in Poplar Cemetery at a later date.

Should friends desire, the family requests that memorials be made to Peace Lutheran Church.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com