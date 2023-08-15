Carl Rudolph Gustafson, 89, longtime area resident, died Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Aspen Health and Rehab in South Range, WI.

Carl was born in Bone Lake, WI, on February 3, 1934, the son of Rudolph and Vivian Gustafson. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Bone Lake WI.

He was united in marriage to Joyce D. Gerzic, August 26, 1977, and they celebrated forty-one years together before Joyce’s passing in 2019.

Carl served in the U.S Army after high school and then became a meat cutter for many years until his retirement. He made friends with many of his customers over the years in Superior and Duluth, MN. He also owned and operated a farm for several years during the 1960’s and 1970’s in Maple, WI.

Carl enjoyed reminiscing about his childhood on the family farm, operating his shortwave radio, riding his John Deere tractor and caring for his cat, Josie. He especially loved visiting friends and neighbors in the Parkland, WI community where he had served as a Volunteer Firefighter.

Carl is survived by his children, Cherrie Moore, Superior, WI; Donovan (Terri) Gustafson, South Range, WI, and Jarl (Kathleen) Gustafson, Homer, Alaska; grandchildren, Justin, Jenna, Alex, Mikhael, Kayde, Donovan, Casey, Andy, Michelle, Tony, Rudy, Jamie, Katelyn and Julie; several great-grandchildren; his brother, John (Jan) Gustafson of Frederic, WI, several nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends, Marsha Chaffey and Doren McArthur.

Carl is preceded in death by his wife Joyce, parents, infant brother David, sister Anna and grandchildren, Anneka Moore and Webb Gustafson.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., on Friday September 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church 11416 E. 1st Street North, in Lake Nebagamon and will continue until the 10:00 a.m. memorial service with Pastor Katie Wagner officiating.

There will be a private burial service.

The Cremation Society of Minnesota-Duluth is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the wonderful South Range friends and neighbors that helped Carl and Joyce in their later years and to the staff at Aspen Health and Rehab who cared for Carl with love and compassion during the last three years of his life.