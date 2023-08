Feb. 3, 1934 - Aug. 5, 2023

SOUTH RANGE, Wis. - Carl Gustafson, 89, South Range, Wis., died Saturday, Aug. 5, in Aspen Health & Rehab.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Nebagamon, Wis.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota in Duluth, Minn.