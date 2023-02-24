Bruce L. Pohjonen

Bruce Lee Pohjonen, age 76, of Iron River, WI passed away at his home on February 21, 2023. He was born on July 12, 1946, in Superior, WI to George and Sigrid (Mattson) Pohjonen. He attended school in Iron River and graduated from Columbia High School in 1964. Bruce was inducted into the US Army in 1966 and served his country honorably in the Vietnam War from 1966-68. In his early years he sailed on the Great Lakes on the Armco and Fitzgerald. In 1970 he worked as a “ramp rat” for TWA in Chicago, IL before returning to Iron River in 1973. He was united in marriage to Maureen “Judy” VanHeirseele on October 25, 1980. He worked many local jobs and at the shipyards in Superior until taking a position with the Bayfield County Highway Department where he retired in 2010 after 28 years of service. In his leisure time he enjoyed bowling, golfing and spending time with his family. He was a life member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Iron River and the VFW Post #10197.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 42 years, Maureen “Judy” Pohjonen; daughter, Leah (Matt) Smith of Woodville, WI; son, Eric (Laura) Pohjonen of Oliver, WI; grandsons, Dylan Smith, Isaac Smith, and Ryan Pohjonen; brother, Scott (Jackie) Pohjonen of Iron River, WI; nieces, Jill and Lisa of MN, and many cousins, friends and his favorite grand-dog, Elise Mae.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother George “Bob” Pohjonen.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 68160 S. George Street in Iron River, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Memorial Service with Pastor Scott Stai of Hope Lutheran Church officiating. A Celebration of Life and Graveside Service will be held later this summer.

