Bruce D. Thompson

Bruce David Thompson, 62, of Superior, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

He was born in Superior on October 28, 1960, the son of Merrill and Maxine (Johnson) Thompson.

Bruce married the love of his life Robin Nyberg in Superior. They enjoyed nearly 39 years of marriage together.

His passion in life was helping people and one way he was able to share this gift was through his professional career in banking; he retired from the National Bank of Commerce in 2019 after almost 40 years.

Bruce had many interests including fishing, golfing, basketball, motor sports and classic cars. He was also involved in many civic organizations in the community. He loved life and devoted himself to others. Most of all he loved his family and cherished time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Robin; sons, Eric (Renee) Thompson of Germantown, WI, and Alex (Chelsea) Thompson of South Range, WI; grandchildren, Bennett and Sawyer; brothers, Mark Thompson of Superior and Dr. Kim (Sandy) Thompson of Lake Nebagamon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 23rd from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior.

In lieu of flowers, Bruce’s family encourages you to share your memories in writing in hopes of compiling a memory book. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com