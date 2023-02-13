Brian Cadotte

Brian Francis Cadotte, 75, passed away at home in Lake Nebagamon, WI, on February 10. Born in Superior on October 31, 1947, Brian moved with his family to Hawthorne at the age of two and remained a lifelong resident of the area. He graduated from Northwestern High School in Maple, WI, in 1965 and served as a mechanic in the US Army during the Vietnam Era in the demilitarized zone in Korea. Brian worked as a carman for the Soo Line/Canadian Pacific Railroad for over 40 years before retiring. He was a member of the Fon du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Brian loved animals. He took great joy in watching wildlife through the windows of his cozy home, delighting in the birds, deer, and bears that frequented his backyard feeders. He couldn’t resist a dog or cat that needed a home, often finding strays and turning them into devoted, loving pets through his time and attention. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda (Wasko) Cadotte, sisters Darnelle Banks and Jackie Krivinchuk, both of Superior, WI; sons Brian Coruan, Portage, WI; and Steve (Kate) Cadotte, Eden Prairie, MN; grandchildren Andrew Kasel, Bloomer, WI; Ryan Cadotte, Cloquet, MN; Harley and AJ Cadotte, Eden Prairie, MN; five great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Marion Androsky and Francis Cadotte, sisters Arlene Walberg and Carol Nelson, brother James Cadotte, and granddaughter Amanda Cadotte. Brian’s wishes in the event of his passing reflect how he was in life. A quiet, deeply empathetic, and loving man, it was his desire not to have a public service, but to instead have remembrances of him given in the form of donations to the Douglas County Humane Society.