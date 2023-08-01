Bradley Frank Faulkner

Bradley was born on August 27th, 1990 to Frank and Lynn Faulkner. Brad grew up in Washburn WI and graduated from Washburn High School in 2009. During his high school years Brad was active in Bayfield County 4-H including being club president of Hillcrest Mountain Valley 4-H Club, camp counselor for multiple years at the Tri-County 4-H camp, earning the 4-H Key Award and participating in market sale for 4 years. In high school he was active in band, show choir ” Fire and Ice”, forensics and track and field. He went on to attend The University of Wisconsin, Superior and Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, Superior. He graduated from WITC on May 18, 2013 with an Associate Degree in Machine Tool. He was employed at several manufacturing businesses over the course of his career, including Bretting Manufacturing, Ashland, Genesis Equipment and Manufacturing, Superior and Nexen Group, Webster, WI.

He married Sarah Mahnke on September 19th, 2020, at a lovely outdoor ceremony in Iron River, WI. The following year they welcomed their son Warren. Brad loved being a father and adored his son and wife.

Brad enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, music, kickboxing, a good book and spending time with friends and family. He loved the Brewers, Packers, MN Wild, and was very into fantasy football. Brad was an avid fan of Dungeons and Dragons, Magic the Gathering and always enjoyed a good board game. He loved animals. Some of his favorites were his boys Gambit and Maverick, as well as his past dog Sherman, and kitties Kiki and Osama. He had a contagious smile and a goofy laugh that made you want to laugh with him even when he told his trademark outlandish jokes.

He is survived by his wife Sarah Faulkner, son Warren Faulkner, mother Lynn Faulkner (Paul Harley), Grandmother Beverly Clark, sisters Kari (Dan) Murto and Melinda Faulkner, mother and father-in-law Robert and Lori Mahnke, sister and brother in-law Stephanie and Ian Lelsie. Nephews Austin Gordon, Justin Van Vlack, Alex Murto, Colton Leslie and soon to be baby boy Leslie. He had one niece, Paula Van Vlack, as well as many special aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends.

Welcoming him to his heavenly home were his father, Frank Faulkner, Grandparents Melvin and Inez Faulkner, Grandfather, Marlyn Clark, Aunt Kathy (Faulkner) Wilhelm, Uncles Frank Wilhelm and George Vernon.

Forever loved, forever missed. Until we see you again.