Betty M. Bennett, 99, of Superior, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Villa Marina Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Wentworth on July 8, 1923, the daughter of Elisabeth (Johansson) and August Wick. Betty’s first husband, Norman Pederson, died in 1963. She and her second husband, Harry Bennett, enjoyed 38 years of marriage before his death in 2018 at age 102.

Betty graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in 1944 and served in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps. She worked as a registered nurse for many years at several facilities, including St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Francis Nursing Home, both in Superior, as well as St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, MN.

Some of her interests included counted cross stitch and traveling throughout the country with Harry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; and siblings, Harold, Simon, Marcus, Carl, Bert, and Miriam.

Survivors include her nieces and nephew, Dianne (David) Waite of Superior, Mark Wick of Lake Nebagamon, and Susan Harpke of Fall Creek, WI; stepchildren, Gail Morehart of Pennsylvania and Frank Bennett of North Carolina; and special niece, Jane Wester of Superior.

A graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery at a later date.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.