Betty L. Peterson, 92, longtime Superior resident, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN with her loving family beside her.

Betty is survived by her children, Steven (Kathy) Peterson, Eau Claire, WI, Rita (Bill) Cheever, Eau Claire, WI, and Patricia Gannon, Superior, WI; grandchildren, Becky Cheever (Preston), Eau Claire, WI, Danny (Lindsey) Cheever, Stevens Point, WI, Karli (Taylor) Schellfeffer, Eau Claire, WI, and Kale (Danielle) Peterson, Mankato, MN; great-grandchildren Lucas, Nathan, Anna, Chase; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Belknap Street in Superior, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci as celebrant. A Rosary Service will be offered at 9:45 AM.

