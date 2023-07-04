Bernie Almstedt

Bernard A. Almstedt passed away peacefully with his loving family at his bedside on June 25, 2023 after a short courageous battle with cancer .

Bernie is preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Harvey Almstedt, sister, Lois Nelson, Mary Jo Almstedt (wife) and Jennifer Almstedt (daughter).

He is survived by his loving wife Sharron; 4 daughters: Dawn Hartman, Kristin (Steve) Teofilo, Mindy Hartman and Krista Hartman and 3 grandsons: Brandon Hartman, Justin Nernberger and Jake Teofilo.

After graduating from St Croix High School in 1960, Bernie enlisted in the USMC from 1960-66. While serving, he played baseball for the Corps leading into the 1964 East Coast Interservice Championship and was even invited to play in the MLB for the New York Yankees. He also served in Special Operations and Force Recon. After his honorable discharge from the USMC, ranked as a Sergeant, Bernie began his career outside of the military working for the State of WI corrections. At that time he married Mary Jo Wiseman, in which they had two children together, Kristin and Jennifer.

Bernie accepted a relocation promotion, while moving the family Mary Jo and Jenny tragically passed away. Bernie then changed plans to stay close to his family after the accident and bought a house for he and Kristin in Solon Springs, WI on lake St. Croix where he met Sharron Hartman and her 3 daughters: Dawn, Mindy and Krista. Bernie was offered another promotion transfer to Green Bay Correctional Institute, which he accepted. Bernie and Sharron married and relocated to Green Bay WI. where he lived with his loving family throughout the rest of his life. Bernie retired from Green Bay Correctional Institute as a Captain. He also taught Jail Recertification and Correctional Science classes at NWTC and Fox Valley Technical College.

Bernie’s favorite passions in life were spending time up north at the lake, boating, golfing, having get togethers with family, favorite friends and neighbors, cruising in his golf cart at the camper, enjoying a Bernie Manhattan, Florida vacations, and watching Brewers baseball opposite Fox News. He especially loved spending time at home with Sharron and his kitty, Benny drinking coffee while sitting on the patio, talking to and watching the ducks on the pond.

Memorial Services to Honor the Life of Bernie will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 340 Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Visitation from 11 AM to 1 PM services to follow at 1 PM including full military honors. To view the livestream of the service, please go to www.NewcomerGreenBay.com at the time of the service and click on the link. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org) in Bernie’s name.

Bernie’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, especially Dr. Mark Riedy, for their care and compassion.