Bernice K. Hanson, 96, of Superior, passed away on August 31, 2021.

A celebration of Bernice’s life will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1924 Wyoming Ave., Superior, beginning with a meet & greet at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m., and luncheon to follow at noon.

