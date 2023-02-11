Barbara June Briggs, 88, of Gordon, WI and Tucson, AZ, died on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, AZ.

Barbara was born on October 30, 1934, in Milwaukee, WI to Jack and June Dorkey. She lived in Superior, WI as a child and then moved to Spooner, WI as a teen. She enjoyed spending summers in Solon Springs with her grandparents.

After graduating from Spooner High School, she went to St. Scholastica College in Duluth, MN before meeting the love of her life, James H. Briggs. They were married in Spooner on July 21, 1956. They were happily married for 66 years.

They moved to Bruce, WI to raise their family. After having 4 children, she decided to go back to school at Mount Scenario Community College where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She started her career in Weyerhaeuser, WI teaching 3rd grade.

In 1979, the family moved to Gordon, WI where she taught at Northwoods Public School in Minong, WI in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grades and as a Reading Specialist until she retired. While teaching at Northwood Public School, Barbara received her Masters Degree from UW-Superior before retiring. She and James also invested in a Bowling Alley in Gordon that they owned and operated for 17 years.

Some of her hobbies were camping in the summers with her family. As her children got older, she and James loved to travel around the United States in their motorhome visiting family, friends and specifically National Parks of the US including Alaska. She loved spending time with her family. Barbara also loved to sew, read, bake and collect stamps.

Barbara is survived by her spouse, James H Briggs of Tucson, AZ; her children, Michael Briggs of Cameron, WI, Pamela Grieve (Bernie) of Craig, AK, Rebecca McAleavey (Kevin) of River Falls, WI and Mark Briggs (Dee) of Bennett, WI; her siblings, Peggy Barnhart (Donald) of Gordon, WI, Jackie Cole of Naples, FL, and Char Kleber (John) of Menomonee Falls, WI; her grandchildren Jared Grieve, Jaime Hough (Jayson), Jordan Grieve (Minh), Jaclyn Grieve, Sean Briggs (Sandra), Caitlin McAleavey, and Miranda McAleavey; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, June Dorkey; sister, Joan Canney (Richard) of Wausau, WI.

In lieu of a funeral service, the family will hold a memorial service in Gordon, WI at a later date this summer.