Audrey J. Thompson, 82, of Minong passed away on August 25, 2023 at home surrounded by her loved ones after a long fought battle with Alzheimer’s.

She married her devoted husband, James H. Thompson, on June 30, 1962 and they recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. Audrey worked at the REA and ended her career at the Superior Memorial Hospital.

The simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Audrey. She was an avid Brewers fan, enjoyed traveling, gardening and fishing. Most of all, she loved being with her family at the lake.

Audrey was a social butterfly and loved people. She was an endearing wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend.

Her family will honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest with no regrets.

A celebration of life will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Superior on Saturday, September 2nd @ 10:00 AM.