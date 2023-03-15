Arto A. Kyromaki

Arto Allan Kyromaki, 85, longtime resident of Superior Died Monday March 13, 2023, at Essentia Duluth Hospital after a long illness.

Born March 2, 1938, in the country of Finland, Arto, and his parents Signe ‘Esther’ (Makinen), and Oscar emigrated to the United States when He was eight years old. The family settled in Duluth, MN.

Arto (his family and friends called him Art) grew up working alongside his parents in the family business the Gardenwood Motel on the north shore of Lake Superior. Art graduated from Central high school in Duluth.

Art married Judith A. Van Horn on June 5, 1965. They were blessed with two children, Troy and Tracy. Judith passed away in 2020 after they celebrated 55 years together.

He spent his working career at U.S. Steel plant in Duluth then ending his career at Midwest Energy retiring as a supervisor. He served 12 years in the Coast Guard Reserve.

Art and Judy were members of the Oil of Joy Church in Superior, WI.

He used his skills to remodel the family hobby farm and support their horse boarding business.

Art is survived by his daughter, Tracy Pinther; son-in-law, Gregory Pinther; and granddaughter, Hannah Pinther. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Esther Kyromaki; wife, Judy; and son, Troy Kyromaki.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 18th from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior. Military Honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435.

