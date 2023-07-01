Please join us for a Celebration of Life in honor of Ann Russell Moran and Thomas William Moran, III, which will be held on Friday from 2-4pm at Vintage Italian Pizza. Please join their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and Ann’s sister, Kathleen Russell Beavers to celebrate their incredible lives.

Tom and Ann were born in Superior when Herbert Hoover was President. Few modern amenities existed in the home, Prohibition ruled and neighbors who fought in the American Civil War could yet be found.

Ann was raised here in Superior born to Raymond E Russell of the family that owned and operated the Russell Creamery dairy and Lenora Conroy Russell. She witnessed tremendous events in America, depression and world war, through her graduation from Central in 1949. But none so momentous as the chance meeting with a young man attending college at the new University of Wisconsin-Superior campus.

Tom had been raised in Milwaukee by parents Thomas W Moran II and Isabelle (Belle) Garvey, both originally from Superior. After graduating from high school, he decided upon college in the town where his family was well known. Tom and Ann married in 1952 at Superior Cathedral. Tom spent the next 25 years working at the Russell Creamery, Ann raising 6 children Tom IV, Patrice (Patty), Kathleen (Kacy), Lenore (Nori), Mary and Amy. Life was good and the family thrived. Ann went back to school and graduated from UWS in 1978. The 1980s brought change and relocation to South Carolina. But hearts remained in Superior where there still can be found good friends and treasured memories.

Tom died on March 30, 2009 in South Carolina attended to by Ann...as always. A dynamic man who was the center of attention in any room, he had the Irish charm of wit and words.

Ann died on July 20th, 2022 in South Carolina while she was laughing and enjoying the company of grandchildren. Always full of energy, ideas and humor, she enjoyed life and you could not but remember her touch.

They were preceded in death by their daughter, Patrice Ray. Surviving are: one son, Thomas Moran, IV of Superior, Wisconsin; four daughters,

Kathleen Moran, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Lenore “Nori’ Ginder (Gerry), of Myrtle Beach, SC, Mary Margaret O’Brien (Thad) of Clearwater Beach, FL and Amy Zbel of Dominical, Costa Rica; twelve grandchildren, Ellie Moran, Mary Moran (Eric) Tom Moran (Annie), Libbie Moran, John Thomas Ginder, Katie Ginder, Jamie O’Brien, John Joseph O’Brien, Tommy O’Brien, Xavier Zbel, Aidan Zbel and Von Zbel; four great-grandchildren, Raegan, Molly, Aubrey, and Gavin; and lives well lived, memories aplenty and the contributions of America’s greatest generation. We love you more.

They will be buried at Cavalry Cemetery alongside their daughter Patty following a private family service. There is an online guestbook available to sign at:

www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com