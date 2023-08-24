Anita Kay Christianson

Anita Christianson {Mrs.C} of Superior die on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Villa Marina in Superior surrounded by her family. Anita was born in Superior on May 15th, 1941, daughter of Earl and Nina Isaacson. On Nov. 21, 1959, Anita Isaacson and Raymond Christianson were married in Superior. They are celebrating almost 63 years of marriage.

Anita and Ray were owners and operators of Ray’s E-Z Bar for 33 years. Anita enjoyed spending her time with her kids, family and friends.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Nina Isaacson and her brother Keith Isaacson and Sister Linda Kraft.

Anita is survived by her children Bonnie {Dan} Porter of Abrams WI, Sandy Christianson {Steve Wick} of Grand Marais MN, Gary {Dawn} of Lake Nebamagon WI and Ann {Tom} Skylondz of Lake Nebamagon WI.

Grandchildren Melissa, Jeremy, Ryan, Haley, Tyler, Josh, Jamie.

Great-Grandchildren, Madysen, Brock, Hadley, Owen, Jack, Vinny.

The Celebration of Life will be held on September 23rd, at Log Cabin from 12-4

Special Thank you too The Villa Marina of Superior and Hospice of St. Lukes.