Alyce Joyce (Austin) Hagberg

May 4, 1929 to June 9, 2023

Mom was born and raised in Superior, WI. She moved to Duluth to attend the St. Luke’s Nursing School in 1948.

While at St Lukes she was headnurse in ICU and the 1st headnurse in CCU at St. Luke’s Hospital. She made many friends of patients, Drs., and co-workers. She taught classes in cardiac disciplines to the EMTs for Gold Cross Ambulance. In 1981 she took her career on the road as a traveling nurse all over the country.

She was an accomplished pianist, and student. In HS mom had only 1 grade less than an A in Phy Ed during a sprained ankle. She enjoyed being a part of the Duluth Swedish Singers, working in her gardens, using her beautiful handwriting at Irresistible Ink, and walking Grizzly through the neighborhood.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frank Lester Austin and Alyce Lillian (Olander) Austin and her younger brother Frank Lester Austin Jr., and survived by 5 children Glenn (Sue), Linda, Scott, Larry (Leslee), and Gayle. Also, has 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

As a family, we are grateful to brother Scott for the many years of companionship and gentle care which allowed Mom to stay in her home of 65 years.

There will be a memorial service 2pm Thursday, Aug. 3rd at the Cremation Society of Duluth.

In lieu of flowers gifts can be sent to Arrowhead Parrish Nurse Assc. or St Luke’s Nurses Alumni.