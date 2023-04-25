Alexandra J. “Ali” Barber

Alexandra Jolie “Ali” Barber, 27, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Robbinsdale, MN. She was born to Jolie Nikki Johnson Hagen on December 22, 1995, in Duluth, MN.

Ali grew up in Douglas County Wisconsin. She graduated as an honor student from Superior High School in Superior, WI.

She was a recognized creative writer, a talented singer, and a gifted artist in charcoal and pencil. Her love of cooking was a treat to everyone who was invited to share a meal. She touched many people with her many talents.

Ali spent her time with the Wayzata School District as a culinary specialist and a program assistant working with 5-9-year-old children who adored their Miss Ali. She had a loving, fun, and humorous interest in each of them.

Ali is survived by her mother, Jolie Hagen, Green Valley, Arizona; sister Arin Janell Barber; auntie Jessica Lynn Johnson; and her grandparents, Erling “Butch” and Nikki Naeyaert, all of Douglas County, WI; Danny Shaffar and Gary Nelson, whom she had so much love and support from; close friend Bree Bushy; fiancé Weston Archambault, Minneapolis, MN; her stepsiblings; nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Arlene E. Peltzer, Green Valley, AZ, and Josephine M. Naeyaert, Superior, WI.

She is not gone but changed. Soul turned into light. Transformed into a star that will burn forever in the sky, shining down upon us through an opening in heaven, keeping watch, sending love. Love lives forever. A new star in heaven now shines just for us.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Log Cabin Tavern, 2821 County Rd E, South Range, WI.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.