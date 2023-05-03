Alesia “Kathy” Tahtinen was called home on February 21, 2023. She passed quickly and peacefully in her daughter’s home with family by her side. She was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Rudolph and Christine (Butler) Tahtinen, February 28, 1949. A self proclaimed “Navy Brat”, Kathy moved many times throughout her childhood. Her family eventually landed on a farm in Poplar, WI, where she graduated from Northwestern High School in 1967. She grew up taking care of her four younger siblings and riding her beloved horse, Rockie.

Being a mother was Kathy’s greatest joy, she had four children, who she raised, first in Ohio for 10 years, before returning north to Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin. Over her 35 years in Lake Nebagamon, Kathy became a well-known fixture. She ran the local hair salon (Hair-It-Is), helped start the charity Kids In Nebagamon and donated her own land with a building that currently houses the local library. She had a soft heart for children and animals in need. Her home was always open and became home to a handful of her children’s friends, injured wild animals and stray domestic animals; really anyone or anything that needed a place to stay.

Kathy leaves behind three children, William (Virginia) Kovaleski, South Range, WI, Bradley (Emma) Kovaleski, Huddersfield, England, and Brandie (Andy) Brummer, Independence, MN, grandchildren Lilli, James, Jacob, Charlotte, Jordan, Trey, Logan, Dylan, Flynn, Stanley, and Ryder, three sisters; Barbara Yox, Sandy Landy, and Debbie Derrick and 10 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Kovaleski, her parents, her brother Rudolph Tahtinen, and her beloved grandmother “Nanny” Bertha Thiele. Service is May 13th, Lake Nebagamon, WI, 10 AM visitation and 11 AM service, luncheon to follow, at Trinity Lutheran Church.